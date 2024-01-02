Tuesday's contest between the Bowling Green Falcons (9-3, 0-0 MAC) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-5, 0-0 MAC) at Stroh Center has a projected final score of 75-66 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Bowling Green squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 2.

There is no line set for the game.

Bowling Green vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Stroh Center

Bowling Green vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 75, Eastern Michigan 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Bowling Green vs. Eastern Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Bowling Green (-8.9)

Bowling Green (-8.9) Computer Predicted Total: 140.9

Bowling Green is 4-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Eastern Michigan's 5-4-0 ATS record. The Falcons have gone over the point total in three games, while Eagles games have gone over five times.

Bowling Green Performance Insights

The Falcons' +107 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.0 points per game (203rd in college basketball) while allowing 65.1 per contest (54th in college basketball).

The 38.8 rebounds per game Bowling Green averages rank 91st in college basketball, and are 3.3 more than the 35.5 its opponents collect per outing.

Bowling Green makes 7.3 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.5. It shoots 30.8% from deep while its opponents hit 32.2% from long range.

The Falcons average 93.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (222nd in college basketball), and allow 81.9 points per 100 possessions (28th in college basketball).

Bowling Green has committed 1.4 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.4 (147th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.8 (128th in college basketball).

