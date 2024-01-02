The Bowling Green Falcons (9-3, 0-0 MAC) will try to build on a seven-game winning streak when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-5, 0-0 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Stroh Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Bowling Green vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Bowling Green Stats Insights

The Falcons make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

Bowling Green has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

The Falcons are the 91st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 300th.

The Falcons put up only 0.9 more points per game (74) than the Eagles allow (73.1).

Bowling Green is 7-0 when scoring more than 73.1 points.

Bowling Green Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Bowling Green played better in home games last year, scoring 76.8 points per game, compared to 75.1 per game in away games.

In 2022-23, the Falcons ceded 74.1 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 83.3.

At home, Bowling Green drained 0.7 fewer treys per game (6.9) than on the road (7.6). However, it owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to when playing on the road (33.5%).

Bowling Green Upcoming Schedule