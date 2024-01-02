How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Eastern Michigan on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Bowling Green Falcons (9-3, 0-0 MAC) will try to build on a seven-game winning streak when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-5, 0-0 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Stroh Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Bowling Green vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bowling Green Stats Insights
- The Falcons make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- Bowling Green has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
- The Falcons are the 91st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 300th.
- The Falcons put up only 0.9 more points per game (74) than the Eagles allow (73.1).
- Bowling Green is 7-0 when scoring more than 73.1 points.
Bowling Green Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Bowling Green played better in home games last year, scoring 76.8 points per game, compared to 75.1 per game in away games.
- In 2022-23, the Falcons ceded 74.1 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 83.3.
- At home, Bowling Green drained 0.7 fewer treys per game (6.9) than on the road (7.6). However, it owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to when playing on the road (33.5%).
Bowling Green Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|UMKC
|W 79-69
|Stroh Center
|12/19/2023
|Hampton
|W 75-65
|Stroh Center
|12/22/2023
|Siena Heights
|W 79-58
|Stroh Center
|1/2/2024
|Eastern Michigan
|-
|Stroh Center
|1/5/2024
|@ Akron
|-
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|1/9/2024
|Ohio
|-
|Stroh Center
