The Bowling Green Falcons (9-3, 0-0 MAC) will try to build on a seven-game winning streak when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-5, 0-0 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Stroh Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bowling Green vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Bowling Green Stats Insights

  • The Falcons make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
  • Bowling Green has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Falcons are the 91st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 300th.
  • The Falcons put up only 0.9 more points per game (74) than the Eagles allow (73.1).
  • Bowling Green is 7-0 when scoring more than 73.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bowling Green Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Bowling Green played better in home games last year, scoring 76.8 points per game, compared to 75.1 per game in away games.
  • In 2022-23, the Falcons ceded 74.1 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 83.3.
  • At home, Bowling Green drained 0.7 fewer treys per game (6.9) than on the road (7.6). However, it owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to when playing on the road (33.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bowling Green Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 UMKC W 79-69 Stroh Center
12/19/2023 Hampton W 75-65 Stroh Center
12/22/2023 Siena Heights W 79-58 Stroh Center
1/2/2024 Eastern Michigan - Stroh Center
1/5/2024 @ Akron - James A. Rhodes Arena
1/9/2024 Ohio - Stroh Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.