On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets square off with the Boston Bruins. Is Brendan Gaunce going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Brendan Gaunce score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Gaunce stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Gaunce scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

Gaunce has no points on the power play.

He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 91 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

