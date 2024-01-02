Clinton County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Clinton County, Ohio today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Clinton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Blanchester High School at Clermont Northeastern
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Batavia, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Clinton at Georgetown Exempted Village
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Georgetown, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
