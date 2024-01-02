Two streaking squads square off when the No. 13 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) host the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET. The Rams are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Lobos, who have won 11 in a row.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado TV: FOX Sports Networks

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Colorado State Stats Insights

The Rams make 53.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.4 percentage points higher than the Lobos have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).

Colorado State has a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.

The Rams are the 342nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lobos sit at 25th.

The Rams average 84.7 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 67.2 the Lobos allow.

Colorado State has a 12-0 record when scoring more than 67.2 points.

New Mexico Stats Insights

The Lobos have shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Rams have averaged.

New Mexico has compiled a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.4% from the field.

The Rams are the rebounding team in the country, the Lobos rank 102nd.

The Lobos put up 16.3 more points per game (84.5) than the Rams give up (68.2).

When New Mexico allows fewer than 84.7 points, it is 12-1.

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Colorado State played better at home last season, putting up 81.1 points per game, compared to 63.3 per game away from home.

The Rams ceded 73 points per game last season at home, which was 1.2 more points than they allowed when playing on the road (71.8).

At home, Colorado State drained 2.6 more treys per game (9.1) than away from home (6.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (42.9%) compared to in road games (32.7%).

New Mexico Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, New Mexico scored 2.9 more points per game at home (82.3) than away (79.4).

The Lobos conceded fewer points at home (72.1 per game) than away (77.5) last season.

At home, New Mexico drained 5.8 triples per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (6.2). New Mexico's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.4%) than on the road (39.3%) too.

Colorado State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/17/2023 Colorado State-Pueblo W 86-54 Moby Arena 12/22/2023 @ Loyola Marymount W 76-67 Gersten Pavilion 12/29/2023 Adams State W 106-61 Moby Arena 1/2/2024 New Mexico - Moby Arena 1/6/2024 @ Utah State - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum 1/9/2024 @ Boise State - ExtraMile Arena

New Mexico Upcoming Schedule