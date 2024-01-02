On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Boston Bruins. Is Damon Severson going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Damon Severson score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Severson stats and insights

Severson has scored in three of 23 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Bruins this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Severson averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.8%.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 91 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Severson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 20:09 Away L 3-2 OT 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 23:42 Home W 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:03 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:17 Home L 4-1 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:57 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 25:11 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 2 2 0 21:33 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:02 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 25:57 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 24:03 Away L 5-4

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

