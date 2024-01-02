Tuesday's contest between the Dayton Flyers (6-7) and UMass Minutewomen (2-11) going head-to-head at William D. Mullins Center has a projected final score of 69-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Flyers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on January 2.

The Flyers are coming off of a 70-42 loss to Duquesne in their last outing on Saturday.

Dayton vs. UMass Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Dayton vs. UMass Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Dayton 69, UMass 65

Dayton Schedule Analysis

  • When the Flyers defeated the Wichita State Shockers, who are ranked No. 215 in our computer rankings, on November 25 by a score of 74-63, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.
  • The Flyers have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (three).
  • Based on the RPI, the Minutewomen have three losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the country.
  • Dayton has three losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in the nation.

Dayton 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 74-63 over Wichita State (No. 215) on November 25
  • 75-54 over Stetson (No. 294) on November 24
  • 73-60 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 305) on December 9
  • 75-74 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 310) on November 20
  • 91-73 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 338) on November 12

Dayton Leaders

  • Arianna Smith: 9.1 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 56 FG%
  • Ivy Wolf: 11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.1 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (29-for-75)
  • Mariah Perez: 8 PTS, 44.9 FG%
  • Destiny Bohanon: 9.8 PTS, 33.1 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (13-for-53)
  • Anyssa Jones: 8.8 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

Dayton Performance Insights

  • The Flyers' -64 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 65.9 points per game (188th in college basketball) while giving up 70.8 per contest (301st in college basketball).
  • At home, the Flyers average 68.3 points per game. On the road, they score 59.6.
  • At home, Dayton gives up 70.7 points per game. Away, it concedes 76.

