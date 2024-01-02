Tuesday's contest between the Dayton Flyers (6-7) and UMass Minutewomen (2-11) going head-to-head at William D. Mullins Center has a projected final score of 69-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Flyers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on January 2.

The Flyers are coming off of a 70-42 loss to Duquesne in their last outing on Saturday.

Dayton vs. UMass Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Dayton vs. UMass Score Prediction

Prediction: Dayton 69, UMass 65

Dayton Schedule Analysis

When the Flyers defeated the Wichita State Shockers, who are ranked No. 215 in our computer rankings, on November 25 by a score of 74-63, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.

The Flyers have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (three).

Based on the RPI, the Minutewomen have three losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the country.

Dayton has three losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in the nation.

Dayton 2023-24 Best Wins

74-63 over Wichita State (No. 215) on November 25

75-54 over Stetson (No. 294) on November 24

73-60 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 305) on December 9

75-74 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 310) on November 20

91-73 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 338) on November 12

Dayton Leaders

Arianna Smith: 9.1 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 56 FG%

9.1 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 56 FG% Ivy Wolf: 11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.1 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (29-for-75)

11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.1 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (29-for-75) Mariah Perez: 8 PTS, 44.9 FG%

8 PTS, 44.9 FG% Destiny Bohanon: 9.8 PTS, 33.1 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (13-for-53)

9.8 PTS, 33.1 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (13-for-53) Anyssa Jones: 8.8 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

Dayton Performance Insights

The Flyers' -64 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 65.9 points per game (188th in college basketball) while giving up 70.8 per contest (301st in college basketball).

At home, the Flyers average 68.3 points per game. On the road, they score 59.6.

At home, Dayton gives up 70.7 points per game. Away, it concedes 76.

