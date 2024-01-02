The Dayton Flyers' (6-7) A-10 schedule includes Tuesday's game against the UMass Minutewomen (2-11) at William D. Mullins Center. It tips at 5:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dayton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Dayton vs. UMass Scoring Comparison

  • The Flyers score an average of 65.9 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 74.3 the Minutewomen allow to opponents.
  • Dayton is 4-0 when it scores more than 74.3 points.
  • UMass is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 65.9 points.
  • The Minutewomen average 56.9 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than the 70.8 the Flyers give up.
  • The Minutewomen are making 38.5% of their shots from the field, 6.3% lower than the Flyers concede to opponents (44.8%).
  • The Flyers make 40% of their shots from the field, 6.4% lower than the Minutewomen's defensive field-goal percentage.

Dayton Leaders

  • Arianna Smith: 9.1 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 56 FG%
  • Ivy Wolf: 11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.1 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (29-for-75)
  • Mariah Perez: 8 PTS, 44.9 FG%
  • Destiny Bohanon: 9.8 PTS, 33.1 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (13-for-53)
  • Anyssa Jones: 8.8 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dayton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Ohio Dominican W 83-64 UD Arena
12/20/2023 @ Vanderbilt L 70-53 Memorial Gymnasium
12/30/2023 Duquesne L 70-42 UD Arena
1/2/2024 @ UMass - William D. Mullins Center
1/6/2024 Loyola Chicago - UD Arena
1/12/2024 @ Saint Louis - Chaifetz Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.