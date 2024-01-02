The Dayton Flyers' (6-7) A-10 schedule includes Tuesday's game against the UMass Minutewomen (2-11) at William D. Mullins Center. It tips at 5:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup

Dayton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Dayton vs. UMass Scoring Comparison

The Flyers score an average of 65.9 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 74.3 the Minutewomen allow to opponents.

Dayton is 4-0 when it scores more than 74.3 points.

UMass is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 65.9 points.

The Minutewomen average 56.9 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than the 70.8 the Flyers give up.

The Minutewomen are making 38.5% of their shots from the field, 6.3% lower than the Flyers concede to opponents (44.8%).

The Flyers make 40% of their shots from the field, 6.4% lower than the Minutewomen's defensive field-goal percentage.

Dayton Leaders

Arianna Smith: 9.1 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 56 FG%

9.1 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 56 FG% Ivy Wolf: 11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.1 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (29-for-75)

11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.1 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (29-for-75) Mariah Perez: 8 PTS, 44.9 FG%

8 PTS, 44.9 FG% Destiny Bohanon: 9.8 PTS, 33.1 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (13-for-53)

9.8 PTS, 33.1 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (13-for-53) Anyssa Jones: 8.8 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

Dayton Schedule