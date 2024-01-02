The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game versus the Boston Bruins is slated for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Dmitri Voronkov light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Voronkov stats and insights

  • In seven of 32 games this season, Voronkov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has scored one goal against the Bruins this season in two games (four shots).
  • On the power play, Voronkov has accumulated one goal and one assist.
  • He has a 15.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 91 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Voronkov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 14:24 Away L 3-2 OT
12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 13:10 Home W 6-5 OT
12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:42 Away L 4-3 OT
12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:39 Home L 4-1
12/21/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 16:34 Home L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:37 Away W 9-4
12/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:42 Home L 6-3
12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:12 Away W 6-5 OT
12/10/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 12:45 Home L 5-2
12/8/2023 Blues 2 0 2 14:59 Home W 5-2

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

