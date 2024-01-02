A pair of hot squads hit the court when the No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) host the Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The Blue Devils are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Orange, victors in five in a row.

Duke vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils make 49.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Orange have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

In games Duke shoots higher than 41.7% from the field, it is 9-2 overall.

The Blue Devils are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Orange sit at 127th.

The 83.3 points per game the Blue Devils record are 12.9 more points than the Orange give up (70.4).

When Duke scores more than 70.4 points, it is 9-2.

Syracuse Stats Insights

The Orange's 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

Syracuse has compiled a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.1% from the field.

The Orange are the 127th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Devils sit at 227th.

The Orange put up 11.7 more points per game (78.4) than the Blue Devils give up (66.7).

Syracuse has a 10-2 record when allowing fewer than 83.3 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Duke played better when playing at home last year, putting up 76.7 points per game, compared to 68 per game when playing on the road.

The Blue Devils ceded 60.8 points per game last year at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.4).

In home games, Duke averaged 0.2 more three-pointers per game (7.3) than in away games (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (34.5%).

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Syracuse scored more points at home (76.5 per game) than away (70.7) last season.

At home, the Orange gave up 71 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they allowed away (75.5).

Beyond the arc, Syracuse sunk more triples away (6.2 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (36.6%) than at home (35.4%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/12/2023 Hofstra W 89-68 Cameron Indoor Stadium 12/20/2023 Baylor W 78-70 Madison Square Garden 12/30/2023 Queens W 106-69 Cameron Indoor Stadium 1/2/2024 Syracuse - Cameron Indoor Stadium 1/6/2024 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion 1/9/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

Syracuse Upcoming Schedule