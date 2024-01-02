In the upcoming game against the Boston Bruins, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Erik Gudbranson to light the lamp for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Erik Gudbranson score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Gudbranson stats and insights

Gudbranson has scored in three of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.

Gudbranson has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 8.1% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 91 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Gudbranson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:29 Away L 3-2 OT 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:42 Home W 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 22:20 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:13 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 22:52 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 16:18 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:59 Home L 6-3 12/10/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 13:38 Home L 5-2 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:20 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:10 Home W 4-2

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

