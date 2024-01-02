Will Jack Roslovic Score a Goal Against the Bruins on January 2?
On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Boston Bruins. Is Jack Roslovic going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jack Roslovic score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Roslovic stats and insights
- Roslovic has scored in two of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.
- Roslovic has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 6.9% of them.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 91 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Roslovic recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/29/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:56
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|18:32
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|20:29
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:43
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:24
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:17
|Away
|L 5-3
|10/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:51
|Home
|L 2-0
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
