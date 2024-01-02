The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game versus the Boston Bruins is set for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jacob Christiansen light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jacob Christiansen score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Christiansen 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Christiansen did not score in 24 games last season.
  • He took two shots in two games versus the Bruins last season, but did not score.
  • He tallied one assist, but no goals, on the power play.

Bruins 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Bruins gave up 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game), ranking first in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
  • The Bruins shut out opponents seven times last season. As a team, they averaged 23.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

