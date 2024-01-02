Will Jacob Christiansen Score a Goal Against the Bruins on January 2?
The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game versus the Boston Bruins is set for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jacob Christiansen light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Jacob Christiansen score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Christiansen 2022-23 stats and insights
- Christiansen did not score in 24 games last season.
- He took two shots in two games versus the Bruins last season, but did not score.
- He tallied one assist, but no goals, on the power play.
Bruins 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Bruins gave up 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game), ranking first in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Bruins shut out opponents seven times last season. As a team, they averaged 23.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
