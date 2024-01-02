In the upcoming tilt against the Boston Bruins, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Jake Bean to find the back of the net for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Jake Bean score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bean stats and insights

Bean has scored in two of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games against the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

Bean has no points on the power play.

Bean averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.1%.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 91 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Bean recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:57 Away L 3-2 OT 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 22:06 Home W 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:00 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 9-4 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:35 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:20 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:00 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:41 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:44 Home L 4-3 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

