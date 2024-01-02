Will Kent Johnson Score a Goal Against the Bruins on January 2?
When the Columbus Blue Jackets square off against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Kent Johnson find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Kent Johnson score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- In four of 22 games this season, Johnson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game against the Bruins this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Johnson has no points on the power play.
- Johnson's shooting percentage is 16.1%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 91 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:57
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/29/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|14:15
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:54
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:59
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|13:54
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:33
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|3
|2
|1
|14:23
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|12:46
|Home
|W 5-2
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
