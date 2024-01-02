The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-5, 0-0 MAC) are welcoming in the Ball State Cardinals (8-4, 0-0 MAC) for a contest between MAC foes at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kent State vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Kent State Stats Insights

The Golden Flashes make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is the same percentage the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents.

Kent State has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.

The Golden Flashes are the 210th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 231st.

The Golden Flashes average 79.9 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 67.7 the Cardinals give up.

When Kent State scores more than 67.7 points, it is 7-3.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kent State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Kent State posted 15.6 more points per game (83.9) than it did away from home (68.3).

At home, the Golden Flashes ceded 0.5 more points per game (65.7) than away from home (65.2).

In terms of three-pointers, Kent State fared better in home games last year, sinking 8.5 treys per game with a 35.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 32.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kent State Upcoming Schedule