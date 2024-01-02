How to Watch Kent State vs. Ball State on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-5, 0-0 MAC) are welcoming in the Ball State Cardinals (8-4, 0-0 MAC) for a contest between MAC foes at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
Kent State vs. Ball State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Kent State Stats Insights
- The Golden Flashes make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is the same percentage the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents.
- Kent State has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.
- The Golden Flashes are the 210th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 231st.
- The Golden Flashes average 79.9 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 67.7 the Cardinals give up.
- When Kent State scores more than 67.7 points, it is 7-3.
Kent State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, Kent State posted 15.6 more points per game (83.9) than it did away from home (68.3).
- At home, the Golden Flashes ceded 0.5 more points per game (65.7) than away from home (65.2).
- In terms of three-pointers, Kent State fared better in home games last year, sinking 8.5 treys per game with a 35.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 32.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Kent State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Cleveland State
|W 83-77
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Oregon
|L 84-70
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|L 66-46
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|1/2/2024
|Ball State
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Eastern Michigan
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|1/9/2024
|Toledo
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
