The Ball State Cardinals (8-4, 0-0 MAC) face a fellow MAC opponent, the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-5, 0-0 MAC), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kent State vs. Ball State matchup.

Kent State vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kent State vs. Ball State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kent State Moneyline Ball State Moneyline

Kent State vs. Ball State Betting Trends

Kent State has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Golden Flashes' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

Ball State is 8-3-0 ATS this year.

A total of five Cardinals games this season have gone over the point total.

Kent State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Kent State is 88th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much higher than its computer rankings (137th).

The Golden Flashes' national championship odds are the same now (+50000) compared to the start of the season (+50000).

With odds of +50000, Kent State has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.