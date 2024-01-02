Kent State vs. Ball State January 2 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's MAC slate includes the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-3, 0-0 MAC) versus the Ball State Cardinals (8-3, 0-0 MAC), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Kent State vs. Ball State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Kent State Players to Watch
- Chris Payton: 14.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jalen Sullinger: 15.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Giovanni Santiago: 9.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cli'Ron Hornbeak: 8.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- VonCameron Davis: 11.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
Ball State Players to Watch
- Basheer Jihad: 18.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
- Jalin Anderson: 15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mickey Pearson Jr.: 12 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mason Jones: 5.3 PTS, 4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ben Hendriks: 5.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
Kent State vs. Ball State Stat Comparison
|Kent State Rank
|Kent State AVG
|Ball State AVG
|Ball State Rank
|30th
|84.3
|Points Scored
|76.1
|157th
|223rd
|72.5
|Points Allowed
|66.5
|77th
|140th
|37.7
|Rebounds
|36.1
|214th
|64th
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|184th
|148th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|7.6
|172nd
|141st
|14.2
|Assists
|12.4
|264th
|304th
|13.5
|Turnovers
|11.6
|165th
