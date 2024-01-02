Tuesday's MAC slate includes the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-3, 0-0 MAC) versus the Ball State Cardinals (8-3, 0-0 MAC), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kent State vs. Ball State Game Information

Kent State Players to Watch

Chris Payton: 14.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

Ball State Players to Watch

Basheer Jihad: 18.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

Kent State vs. Ball State Stat Comparison

Kent State Rank Kent State AVG Ball State AVG Ball State Rank 30th 84.3 Points Scored 76.1 157th 223rd 72.5 Points Allowed 66.5 77th 140th 37.7 Rebounds 36.1 214th 64th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 9.2 184th 148th 7.9 3pt Made 7.6 172nd 141st 14.2 Assists 12.4 264th 304th 13.5 Turnovers 11.6 165th

