The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-5, 0-0 MAC) host the Ball State Cardinals (8-4, 0-0 MAC) in a matchup of MAC teams at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The Cardinals are 11.5-point underdogs in the game. The point total for the matchup is 143.5.

Kent State vs. Ball State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Kent, Ohio

Venue: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kent State -11.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kent State Betting Records & Stats

Kent State and its opponents have combined to score more than 143.5 points in eight of 10 games this season.

The average total in Kent State's games this year is 152.8, 9.3 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Golden Flashes are 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Kent State (4-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 40% of the time, 26.7% less often than Ball State (6-3-0) this season.

Kent State vs. Ball State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kent State 8 80% 79.9 154.9 72.9 140.6 142.4 Ball State 3 33.3% 75 154.9 67.7 140.6 142.7

Additional Kent State Insights & Trends

Kent State went 11-10-0 ATS in conference play last season.

The 79.9 points per game the Golden Flashes average are 12.2 more points than the Cardinals allow (67.7).

Kent State is 4-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall when scoring more than 67.7 points.

Kent State vs. Ball State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kent State 4-6-0 1-1 8-2-0 Ball State 6-3-0 0-1 4-5-0

Kent State vs. Ball State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kent State Ball State 15-0 Home Record 12-2 9-6 Away Record 6-7 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 83.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 2-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.