Will Kirill Marchenko Score a Goal Against the Bruins on January 2?
On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head against the Boston Bruins. Is Kirill Marchenko going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kirill Marchenko score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Marchenko stats and insights
- Marchenko has scored in 11 of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In two games against the Bruins this season, he has taken six shots and scored one goal.
- Marchenko has scored five goals on the power play.
- Marchenko's shooting percentage is 14.6%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 91 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Marchenko recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:29
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/29/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:01
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:30
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:22
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|3
|3
|0
|15:20
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|20:52
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:18
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|17:05
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|16:14
|Home
|W 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.