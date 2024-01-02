The Western Michigan Broncos (2-8, 0-0 MAC) play a fellow MAC team, the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-6, 0-0 MAC), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Millett Hall. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan Game Information

Miami (OH) Players to Watch

Darweshi Hunter: 13.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Jaquel Morris: 7.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Bryce Bultman: 8.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Evan Ipsaro: 8.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Mekhi Cooper: 8.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Western Michigan Players to Watch

Seth Hubbard: 14.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Titus Wright: 8.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Owen Lobsinger: 9.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Jefferson Monegro: 8.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Anthony Crump: 4.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan Stat Comparison

Miami (OH) Rank Miami (OH) AVG Western Michigan AVG Western Michigan Rank 274th 70.9 Points Scored 65.3 338th 214th 72.1 Points Allowed 73.8 256th 349th 31.3 Rebounds 36.8 177th 341st 6.7 Off. Rebounds 10.7 74th 70th 8.8 3pt Made 7.1 212th 109th 14.6 Assists 11.1 324th 273rd 12.9 Turnovers 13.1 286th

