The Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-6, 0-0 MAC) host the Western Michigan Broncos (3-9, 0-0 MAC) after winning five home games in a row. The RedHawks are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The matchup has an over/under set at 147.5 points.

Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Oxford, Ohio

Venue: Millett Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Miami (OH) -5.5 147.5

Miami (OH) Betting Records & Stats

Miami (OH) and its opponents have combined to score more than 147.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

The average total in Miami (OH)'s games this season is 146.4, 1.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The RedHawks' ATS record is 6-4-0 this season.

Miami (OH) (6-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 60% of the time, 14.5% more often than Western Michigan (5-6-0) this year.

Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Miami (OH) 4 40% 74.8 146.2 71.6 146.5 142.3 Western Michigan 4 36.4% 71.4 146.2 74.9 146.5 139

Additional Miami (OH) Insights & Trends

Miami (OH) went 10-9-0 ATS in conference play last season.

The RedHawks average just 0.1 fewer points per game (74.8) than the Broncos allow (74.9).

When Miami (OH) totals more than 74.9 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Miami (OH) 6-4-0 2-0 6-4-0 Western Michigan 5-6-0 3-3 6-5-0

Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan Home/Away Splits

Miami (OH) Western Michigan 5-1 Home Record 1-4 1-5 Away Record 0-5 3-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-3-0 3-3-0 Away ATS Record 2-3-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-2-0 3-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-2-0

