Tuesday's contest features the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-6, 0-0 MAC) and the Western Michigan Broncos (3-9, 0-0 MAC) squaring off at Millett Hall (on January 2) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-68 victory for Miami (OH).

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Millett Hall

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (OH) 74, Western Michigan 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Miami (OH) (-6.0)

Miami (OH) (-6.0) Computer Predicted Total: 143.0

Miami (OH) has gone 6-4-0 against the spread, while Western Michigan's ATS record this season is 5-6-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the RedHawks are 6-4-0 and the Broncos are 6-5-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Miami (OH) Performance Insights

The RedHawks outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game (scoring 74.8 points per game to rank 188th in college basketball while giving up 71.6 per contest to rank 197th in college basketball) and have a +39 scoring differential overall.

Miami (OH) falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.5 boards. It is recording 32.9 rebounds per game (326th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.4 per contest.

Miami (OH) knocks down 3.2 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.9 (63rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.7.

The RedHawks rank 158th in college basketball by averaging 96.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 241st in college basketball, allowing 91.9 points per 100 possessions.

Miami (OH) and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The RedHawks commit 12.3 per game (230th in college basketball) and force 13.1 (105th in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.