How to Watch Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Western Michigan Broncos (3-9, 0-0 MAC) will look to end a five-game road slide when taking on the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-6, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Millett Hall, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Miami (OH) Stats Insights
- The RedHawks are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Broncos allow to opponents.
- In games Miami (OH) shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.
- The RedHawks are the 327th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Broncos sit at 168th.
- The RedHawks record just 0.1 fewer points per game (74.8) than the Broncos give up (74.9).
- Miami (OH) is 5-1 when scoring more than 74.9 points.
Miami (OH) Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Miami (OH) has performed better when playing at home this year, averaging 81.3 points per game, compared to 68.3 per game away from home.
- In 2023-24, the RedHawks are giving up 61.3 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 81.8.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Miami (OH) has played worse when playing at home this year, averaging 8.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 9.5 per game and a 41.3% percentage away from home.
Miami (OH) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Wright State
|L 92-82
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/22/2023
|Vermont
|W 70-69
|Millett Hall
|12/29/2023
|Wilberforce
|W 119-69
|Millett Hall
|1/2/2024
|Western Michigan
|-
|Millett Hall
|1/5/2024
|@ Toledo
|-
|Savage Arena
|1/9/2024
|@ Buffalo
|-
|Alumni Arena
