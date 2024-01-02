The Western Michigan Broncos (3-9, 0-0 MAC) will look to end a five-game road slide when taking on the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-6, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Millett Hall, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Miami (OH) Stats Insights

  • The RedHawks are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Broncos allow to opponents.
  • In games Miami (OH) shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.
  • The RedHawks are the 327th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Broncos sit at 168th.
  • The RedHawks record just 0.1 fewer points per game (74.8) than the Broncos give up (74.9).
  • Miami (OH) is 5-1 when scoring more than 74.9 points.

Miami (OH) Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Miami (OH) has performed better when playing at home this year, averaging 81.3 points per game, compared to 68.3 per game away from home.
  • In 2023-24, the RedHawks are giving up 61.3 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 81.8.
  • When it comes to three-pointers, Miami (OH) has played worse when playing at home this year, averaging 8.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 9.5 per game and a 41.3% percentage away from home.

Miami (OH) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 @ Wright State L 92-82 Wright State University Nutter Center
12/22/2023 Vermont W 70-69 Millett Hall
12/29/2023 Wilberforce W 119-69 Millett Hall
1/2/2024 Western Michigan - Millett Hall
1/5/2024 @ Toledo - Savage Arena
1/9/2024 @ Buffalo - Alumni Arena

