Tuesday's game between the Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 0-2 ACC) and No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) matching up at Petersen Events Center has a projected final score of 77-76 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Pittsburgh, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on January 2.

Based on our computer prediction, Pittsburgh is a good bet to cover the spread, which is listed at 3.5. The two teams are projected to come in below the 157.5 over/under.

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Petersen Events Center

Petersen Events Center Line: North Carolina -3.5

North Carolina -3.5 Point Total: 157.5

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Pittsburgh 77, North Carolina 76

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh

Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (+3.5)



Pittsburgh (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (157.5)



North Carolina's record against the spread so far this season is 6-5-0, while Pittsburgh's is 7-6-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Tar Heels are 7-4-0 and the Panthers are 9-4-0. The two teams average 166.8 points per game, 9.3 more points than this matchup's total.

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels have a +156 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13 points per game. They're putting up 86.3 points per game to rank 13th in college basketball and are giving up 73.3 per outing to rank 237th in college basketball.

North Carolina wins the rebound battle by an average of four boards. It is collecting 38.4 rebounds per game (107th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.4 per outing.

North Carolina knocks down 8.1 three-pointers per game (127th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.3. It shoots 36.7% from deep while its opponents hit 33.2% from long range.

The Tar Heels average 105.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (22nd in college basketball), and give up 89.6 points per 100 possessions (171st in college basketball).

North Carolina has committed 9.8 turnovers per game (40th in college basketball play), 1.7 fewer than the 11.5 it forces on average (227th in college basketball).

Pittsburgh Performance Insights

The Panthers are outscoring opponents by 15.7 points per game, with a +204 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.5 points per game (62nd in college basketball) and allow 64.8 per contest (49th in college basketball).

Pittsburgh pulls down 42.2 rebounds per game (19th in college basketball) while allowing 32.9 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 9.3 boards per game.

Pittsburgh connects on 9.8 three-pointers per game (25th in college basketball), 3.9 more than its opponents. It shoots 35% from deep (116th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 25.3%.

Pittsburgh wins the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 9.8 (40th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.2.

