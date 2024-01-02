How to Watch North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 0-2 ACC) will try to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Petersen Events Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.
North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is seven percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
- North Carolina has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tar Heels sit at 107th.
- The Tar Heels average 21.5 more points per game (86.3) than the Panthers give up (64.8).
- North Carolina has a 9-3 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.
Pittsburgh Stats Insights
- The Panthers are shooting 44.7% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 41.9% the Tar Heels' opponents have shot this season.
- Pittsburgh has compiled a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.9% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 34th.
- The Panthers' 80.5 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 73.3 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
- When Pittsburgh allows fewer than 86.3 points, it is 9-4.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Carolina averaged 78.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (70.2).
- The Tar Heels allowed 67.7 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71.1 in away games.
- North Carolina averaged 7.5 treys per game with a 32% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged in away games (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).
Pittsburgh Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Pittsburgh put up 77.8 points per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (75.4).
- The Panthers gave up fewer points at home (66.9 per game) than on the road (70.8) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Pittsburgh drained fewer triples on the road (9.1 per game) than at home (10.1) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (37.2%) than at home (36.1%).
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Kentucky
|L 87-83
|State Farm Arena
|12/20/2023
|Oklahoma
|W 81-69
|Spectrum Center
|12/29/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 105-60
|Dean Smith Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ NC State
|-
|PNC Arena
Pittsburgh Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 86-50
|Petersen Events Center
|12/20/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|W 62-48
|Petersen Events Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Syracuse
|L 81-73
|JMA Wireless Dome
|1/2/2024
|North Carolina
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|1/9/2024
|Duke
|-
|Petersen Events Center
