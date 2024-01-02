The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 0-2 ACC) will try to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Petersen Events Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN
North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is seven percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
  • North Carolina has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tar Heels sit at 107th.
  • The Tar Heels average 21.5 more points per game (86.3) than the Panthers give up (64.8).
  • North Carolina has a 9-3 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.

Pittsburgh Stats Insights

  • The Panthers are shooting 44.7% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 41.9% the Tar Heels' opponents have shot this season.
  • Pittsburgh has compiled a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.9% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels are the rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 34th.
  • The Panthers' 80.5 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 73.3 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
  • When Pittsburgh allows fewer than 86.3 points, it is 9-4.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Carolina averaged 78.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (70.2).
  • The Tar Heels allowed 67.7 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71.1 in away games.
  • North Carolina averaged 7.5 treys per game with a 32% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged in away games (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

Pittsburgh Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Pittsburgh put up 77.8 points per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (75.4).
  • The Panthers gave up fewer points at home (66.9 per game) than on the road (70.8) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Pittsburgh drained fewer triples on the road (9.1 per game) than at home (10.1) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (37.2%) than at home (36.1%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Kentucky L 87-83 State Farm Arena
12/20/2023 Oklahoma W 81-69 Spectrum Center
12/29/2023 Charleston Southern W 105-60 Dean Smith Center
1/2/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
1/6/2024 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum
1/10/2024 @ NC State - PNC Arena

Pittsburgh Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 South Carolina State W 86-50 Petersen Events Center
12/20/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne W 62-48 Petersen Events Center
12/30/2023 @ Syracuse L 81-73 JMA Wireless Dome
1/2/2024 North Carolina - Petersen Events Center
1/6/2024 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center
1/9/2024 Duke - Petersen Events Center

