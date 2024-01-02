The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 0-2 ACC) will try to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Petersen Events Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is seven percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).

North Carolina has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.

The Panthers are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tar Heels sit at 107th.

The Tar Heels average 21.5 more points per game (86.3) than the Panthers give up (64.8).

North Carolina has a 9-3 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.

Pittsburgh Stats Insights

The Panthers are shooting 44.7% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 41.9% the Tar Heels' opponents have shot this season.

Pittsburgh has compiled a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.9% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 34th.

The Panthers' 80.5 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 73.3 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.

When Pittsburgh allows fewer than 86.3 points, it is 9-4.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina averaged 78.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (70.2).

The Tar Heels allowed 67.7 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71.1 in away games.

North Carolina averaged 7.5 treys per game with a 32% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged in away games (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

Pittsburgh Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Pittsburgh put up 77.8 points per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (75.4).

The Panthers gave up fewer points at home (66.9 per game) than on the road (70.8) last season.

Beyond the arc, Pittsburgh drained fewer triples on the road (9.1 per game) than at home (10.1) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (37.2%) than at home (36.1%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 Kentucky L 87-83 State Farm Arena 12/20/2023 Oklahoma W 81-69 Spectrum Center 12/29/2023 Charleston Southern W 105-60 Dean Smith Center 1/2/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center 1/6/2024 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum 1/10/2024 @ NC State - PNC Arena

Pittsburgh Upcoming Schedule