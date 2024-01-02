The Ohio Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 MAC) are welcoming in the Toledo Rockets (6-6, 0-0 MAC) for a contest between MAC foes at Convocation Center Ohio, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Ohio vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN

Ohio Stats Insights

The Bobcats are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points lower than the 50.4% the Rockets allow to opponents.

Ohio has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 50.4% from the field.

The Bobcats are the 154th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rockets rank 336th.

The Bobcats put up just 0.5 fewer points per game (79.3) than the Rockets allow (79.8).

Ohio has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 79.8 points.

Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio scored 83.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.7 points per contest.

The Bobcats surrendered 65.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 79.6 in road games.

In terms of three-pointers, Ohio fared better in home games last season, making 9.3 three-pointers per game with a 38.2% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 36.9% three-point percentage away from home.

