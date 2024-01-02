How to Watch Ohio vs. Toledo on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Ohio Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 MAC) are welcoming in the Toledo Rockets (6-6, 0-0 MAC) for a contest between MAC foes at Convocation Center Ohio, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
Ohio vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Ohio Stats Insights
- The Bobcats are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points lower than the 50.4% the Rockets allow to opponents.
- Ohio has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 50.4% from the field.
- The Bobcats are the 154th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rockets rank 336th.
- The Bobcats put up just 0.5 fewer points per game (79.3) than the Rockets allow (79.8).
- Ohio has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 79.8 points.
Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ohio scored 83.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.7 points per contest.
- The Bobcats surrendered 65.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 79.6 in road games.
- In terms of three-pointers, Ohio fared better in home games last season, making 9.3 three-pointers per game with a 38.2% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 36.9% three-point percentage away from home.
Ohio Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Defiance
|W 108-28
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/22/2023
|@ Austin Peay
|L 71-67
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/30/2023
|Davidson
|L 72-69
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/2/2024
|Toledo
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|1/6/2024
|Northern Illinois
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|1/9/2024
|@ Bowling Green
|-
|Stroh Center
