The Toledo Rockets (6-6, 0-0 MAC) face a fellow MAC opponent, the Ohio Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 MAC), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Convocation Center Ohio. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Ohio vs. Toledo matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ohio vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio vs. Toledo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio Moneyline Toledo Moneyline FanDuel Ohio (-3.5) 158.5 -164 +136 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ohio vs. Toledo Betting Trends

Ohio has compiled a 3-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Bobcats games have gone over the point total five out of 11 times this season.

Toledo has covered six times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

In the Rockets' 12 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

