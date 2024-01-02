The Toledo Rockets (6-4, 0-0 MAC) play a fellow MAC team, the Ohio Bobcats (6-4, 0-0 MAC), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Convocation Center Ohio. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPNU.

Ohio vs. Toledo Game Information

Ohio Players to Watch

  • Jaylin Hunter: 15.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • AJ Clayton: 11.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.0 BLK
  • Shereef Mitchell: 13.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Elmore James: 12.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • AJ Brown: 9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Toledo Players to Watch

  • Ra'Heim Moss: 16.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Tyler Cochran: 12.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dante Maddox Jr.: 15.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Javan Simmons: 12.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Sonny Wilson: 7.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Ohio vs. Toledo Stat Comparison

Ohio Rank Ohio AVG Toledo AVG Toledo Rank
54th 81.6 Points Scored 80.6 65th
160th 70.1 Points Allowed 78.1 321st
172nd 37.0 Rebounds 31.4 348th
94th 10.3 Off. Rebounds 7.4 299th
102nd 8.3 3pt Made 6.4 279th
180th 13.6 Assists 13.5 185th
25th 9.4 Turnovers 10.8 92nd

