Ohio vs. Toledo January 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Toledo Rockets (6-4, 0-0 MAC) play a fellow MAC team, the Ohio Bobcats (6-4, 0-0 MAC), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Convocation Center Ohio. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPNU.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Ohio vs. Toledo Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Ohio Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ohio Players to Watch
- Jaylin Hunter: 15.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- AJ Clayton: 11.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Shereef Mitchell: 13.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Elmore James: 12.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- AJ Brown: 9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Toledo Players to Watch
- Ra'Heim Moss: 16.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Tyler Cochran: 12.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dante Maddox Jr.: 15.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Javan Simmons: 12.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Sonny Wilson: 7.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ohio vs. Toledo Stat Comparison
|Ohio Rank
|Ohio AVG
|Toledo AVG
|Toledo Rank
|54th
|81.6
|Points Scored
|80.6
|65th
|160th
|70.1
|Points Allowed
|78.1
|321st
|172nd
|37.0
|Rebounds
|31.4
|348th
|94th
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.4
|299th
|102nd
|8.3
|3pt Made
|6.4
|279th
|180th
|13.6
|Assists
|13.5
|185th
|25th
|9.4
|Turnovers
|10.8
|92nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.