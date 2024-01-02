The Ohio Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 MAC) are at home in MAC play against the Toledo Rockets (6-6, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Bobcats are 3.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup has an over/under of 158.5.

Ohio vs. Toledo Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Convocation Center Ohio

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ohio -3.5 158.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio Betting Records & Stats

Ohio and its opponents have gone over 158.5 combined points in three of 11 games this season.

The average point total in Ohio's matchups this year is 149.7, 8.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bobcats have a 3-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Toledo sports a 6-6-0 ATS record this season compared to the 3-8-0 mark of Ohio.

Ohio vs. Toledo Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio 3 27.3% 79.3 158.2 70.3 150.1 149.2 Toledo 6 50% 78.9 158.2 79.8 150.1 155.7

Additional Ohio Insights & Trends

Ohio compiled an 11-9-0 record against the spread in conference play last season.

The Bobcats score only 0.5 fewer points per game (79.3) than the Rockets allow (79.8).

Ohio has a 2-2 record against the spread and a 4-1 record overall when putting up more than 79.8 points.

Ohio vs. Toledo Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio 3-8-0 3-6 5-6-0 Toledo 6-6-0 1-1 6-6-0

Ohio vs. Toledo Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio Toledo 14-1 Home Record 13-1 4-11 Away Record 10-4 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 10-3-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 90.5 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 82.1 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

