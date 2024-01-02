Tuesday's contest between the Ohio Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 MAC) and Toledo Rockets (6-6, 0-0 MAC) squaring off at Convocation Center Ohio has a projected final score of 78-77 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ohio, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on January 2.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Toledo vs. Ohio Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPNU

Where: Athens, Ohio

Venue: Convocation Center Ohio

Toledo vs. Ohio Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio 78, Toledo 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Toledo vs. Ohio

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio (-0.7)

Ohio (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 154.8

Ohio is 3-8-0 against the spread, while Toledo's ATS record this season is 6-6-0. The Bobcats have a 5-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Rockets have a record of 6-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Toledo Performance Insights

The Rockets put up 78.9 points per game (88th in college basketball) while giving up 79.8 per outing (341st in college basketball). They have a -11 scoring differential.

Toledo loses the rebound battle by 1.3 boards on average. It collects 32.5 rebounds per game, 335th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.8.

Toledo hits 6.3 three-pointers per game (287th in college basketball), 1.5 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 36.9% from deep (60th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 36.6%.

Toledo has won the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 11.1 (120th in college basketball) while forcing 13.5 (75th in college basketball).

