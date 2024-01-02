The Ohio Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 MAC) are home in MAC action against the Toledo Rockets (6-6, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Toledo vs. Ohio Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other MAC Games

Toledo Stats Insights

  • The Rockets have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Bobcats have averaged.
  • This season, Toledo has a 6-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.8% from the field.
  • The Bobcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Rockets rank 245th.
  • The Rockets put up an average of 78.9 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 70.3 the Bobcats allow.
  • Toledo has put together a 5-5 record in games it scores more than 70.3 points.

Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Toledo averaged 90.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 82.1.
  • At home, the Rockets allowed 74.4 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 77.4.
  • Beyond the arc, Toledo made fewer trifectas on the road (8.2 per game) than at home (9.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (39.9%) than at home (42.5%) too.

Toledo Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 Marshall W 88-87 Savage Arena
12/20/2023 Vermont L 86-60 Savage Arena
12/23/2023 @ West Virginia L 91-81 WVU Coliseum
1/2/2024 @ Ohio - Convocation Center Ohio
1/5/2024 Miami (OH) - Savage Arena
1/9/2024 @ Kent State - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

