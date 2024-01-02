The Ohio Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 MAC) are home in MAC action against the Toledo Rockets (6-6, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Toledo vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN

Toledo Stats Insights

The Rockets have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Bobcats have averaged.

This season, Toledo has a 6-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.8% from the field.

The Bobcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Rockets rank 245th.

The Rockets put up an average of 78.9 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 70.3 the Bobcats allow.

Toledo has put together a 5-5 record in games it scores more than 70.3 points.

Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Toledo averaged 90.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 82.1.

At home, the Rockets allowed 74.4 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 77.4.

Beyond the arc, Toledo made fewer trifectas on the road (8.2 per game) than at home (9.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (39.9%) than at home (42.5%) too.

