Tuesday's MAC slate will see the Ohio Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 MAC) take on the Toledo Rockets (6-6, 0-0 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio vs. Toledo matchup.

Toledo vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Toledo vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio Moneyline Toledo Moneyline FanDuel Ohio (-3.5) 158.5 -164 +136 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Toledo vs. Ohio Betting Trends

Toledo has compiled a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Rockets have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Ohio has covered three times in 11 games with a spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Bobcats' 11 games have gone over the point total.

Toledo Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Toledo ranks 88th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+50000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less confident, ranking the team 134th, a difference of 46 spots.

The Rockets were +50000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.

With odds of +50000, Toledo has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

