The No. 4 UConn Huskies (11-2, 1-1 Big East) will be attempting to extend an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the DePaul Blue Demons (3-9, 0-1 Big East) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UConn vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies are shooting 49.7% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.

UConn is 9-0 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Huskies are the 71st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons rank 351st.

The Huskies put up 83 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 75.4 the Blue Demons give up.

When UConn scores more than 75.4 points, it is 10-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul Stats Insights

The Blue Demons are shooting 43.7% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 40.4% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

This season, DePaul has a 3-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.4% from the field.

The Blue Demons are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 68th.

The Blue Demons' 66.9 points per game are only 2.7 more points than the 64.2 the Huskies allow to opponents.

When DePaul gives up fewer than 83 points, it is 3-5.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UConn averaged 83.3 points per game last season at home, which was 13.2 more points than it averaged away from home (70.1).

The Huskies gave up 63.9 points per game last year at home, which was 1.9 fewer points than they allowed in away games (65.8).

In terms of three-point shooting, UConn performed better at home last season, draining 9.1 treys per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage away from home.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

DePaul averaged 75.4 points per game at home last season, and 66.4 away.

The Blue Demons conceded 77.5 points per game at home last season, and 77.4 away.

DePaul made more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40%) than away (33.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/15/2023 Gonzaga W 76-63 Climate Pledge Arena 12/20/2023 @ Seton Hall L 75-60 Prudential Center 12/23/2023 St. John's W 69-65 XL Center 1/2/2024 DePaul - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 1/5/2024 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse 1/10/2024 @ Xavier - Cintas Center

DePaul Upcoming Schedule