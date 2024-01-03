A-10 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The VCU Rams versus the Richmond Spiders is one of seven games on Wednesday's college basketball schedule that includes a A-10 team in play.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
A-10 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at Fordham Rams
|11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, January 3
|SportsNet NY (Live stream on Fubo) (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at Fordham Rams
|11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, January 3
|SportsNet NY (Live stream on Fubo)
|Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at Fordham Rams
|11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, January 3
|SportsNet NY (Live stream on Fubo)
|VCU Rams at Richmond Spiders
|6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3
|MASN
|VCU Rams at Richmond Spiders
|6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Saint Louis Billikens at Loyola Chicago Ramblers
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|George Washington Revolutionaries at Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow A-10 games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.