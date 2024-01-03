Wednesday's contest between the Akron Zips (5-5) and the Ohio Bobcats (3-7) at Convocation Center Ohio has a projected final score of 68-65 based on our computer prediction, with Akron taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on January 3.

The Zips are coming off of a 53-48 win against Canisius in their last game on Saturday.

Akron vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Akron vs. Ohio Score Prediction

Prediction: Akron 68, Ohio 65

Akron Schedule Analysis

The Zips' signature victory this season came against the Pittsburgh Panthers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 184) in our computer rankings. The Zips secured the 75-72 win at a neutral site on November 25.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Akron is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most losses.

Akron has three losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.

Akron 2023-24 Best Wins

75-72 over Pittsburgh (No. 184) on November 25

53-48 on the road over Canisius (No. 244) on December 30

63-58 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 275) on November 15

88-65 at home over Bellarmine (No. 308) on December 21

55-49 at home over Tennessee State (No. 322) on December 3

Akron Leaders

Reagan Bass: 20.5 PTS, 11 REB, 1.2 STL, 47.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

20.5 PTS, 11 REB, 1.2 STL, 47.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Morgan Haney: 10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56)

10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56) Lanae Riley: 8.2 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

8.2 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18) Zakia Rasheed: 6.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.7 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

6.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.7 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Alexus Mobley: 8.1 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

Akron Performance Insights

The Zips have a +9 scoring differential, putting up 65.6 points per game (194th in college basketball) and giving up 64.7 (194th in college basketball).

