The Ohio Bobcats (3-5) meet the Akron Zips (3-5) in a matchup of MAC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Akron vs. Ohio Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Akron Players to Watch

Reagan Bass: 21.1 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

21.1 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Morgan Haney: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Lanae Riley: 9.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Zakia Rasheed: 7.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Alexus Mobley: 7.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Ohio Players to Watch

Jaya McClure: 14.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Kennedi Watkins: 10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Madi Mace: 5.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Aylasia Fantrov: 6.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Bailey Tabeling: 7.0 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

