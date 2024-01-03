The Ohio Bobcats (3-7) take on the Akron Zips (5-5) on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET in MAC action.

Akron Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Akron vs. Ohio Scoring Comparison

The Zips put up an average of 65.6 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 73.5 the Bobcats give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 73.5 points, Akron is 2-1.

Ohio's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.6 points.

The 62.5 points per game the Bobcats score are the same as the Zips allow.

Ohio has a 3-2 record when scoring more than 64.7 points.

Akron has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 62.5 points.

This year the Bobcats are shooting 37.4% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Zips give up.

Akron Leaders

Reagan Bass: 20.5 PTS, 11.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 47.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

20.5 PTS, 11.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 47.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Morgan Haney: 10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56)

10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56) Lanae Riley: 8.2 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

8.2 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18) Zakia Rasheed: 6.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.7 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

6.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.7 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Alexus Mobley: 8.1 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

