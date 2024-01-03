Anthony Davis and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers will be facing the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Davis, in his last appearance, had 20 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in a 129-109 loss to the Pelicans.

We're going to break down Davis' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 25.3 30.1 Rebounds 12.5 12.3 11.6 Assists 3.5 3.2 3.4 PRA -- 40.8 45.1 PR -- 37.6 41.7 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.9



Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Davis has made 9.6 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 20.7% of his team's total makes.

Davis' Lakers average 103.3 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.6 possessions per contest.

The Heat allow 112 points per contest, eighth-ranked in the league.

Giving up 42.1 rebounds per game, the Heat are the fifth-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat have given up 26.7 per contest, 17th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat have given up 13.5 makes per game, 19th in the league.

Anthony Davis vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 25 9 6 4 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.