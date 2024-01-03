If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Ashtabula County, Ohio, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ashtabula County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Conneaut High School at Fairport Harding High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 3

6:30 PM ET on January 3 Location: Conneaut, OH

Conneaut, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Kirtland High School at Geneva High School