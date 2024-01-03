Ashtabula County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Ashtabula County, Ohio, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Ashtabula County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Conneaut High School at Fairport Harding High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Conneaut, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kirtland High School at Geneva High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Geneva, OH
- Conference: Chagrin Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
