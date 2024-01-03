The Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo included, take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Adebayo tallied 21 points, 15 rebounds and four assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 121-104 loss versus the Clippers.

With prop bets available for Adebayo, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 22.0 20.9 Rebounds 10.5 10.4 10.7 Assists 4.5 4.0 3.9 PRA -- 36.4 35.5 PR -- 32.4 31.6



Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Lakers

Adebayo is responsible for taking 12.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.7 per game.

Adebayo's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 103.3 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 25th in possessions per game with 99.6.

Defensively, the Lakers are 16th in the league, conceding 114.7 points per game.

On the boards, the Lakers have conceded 44.7 rebounds per contest, which puts them 23rd in the league.

Looking at assists, the Lakers have conceded 27 per game, 21st in the league.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 38 22 19 10 1 2 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.