The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-8) will try to end a six-game losing skid when hosting the Bowling Green Falcons (6-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at McGuirk Arena.

Bowling Green Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan Scoring Comparison

The Falcons put up an average of 65.3 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 76.6 the Chippewas allow.

Bowling Green has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 76.6 points.

Central Michigan's record is 1-1 when it gives up fewer than 65.3 points.

The Chippewas score 64.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 72.5 the Falcons allow.

Central Michigan has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 72.5 points.

When Bowling Green allows fewer than 64.2 points, it is 3-0.

The Chippewas are making 39% of their shots from the field, 5.9% lower than the Falcons allow to opponents (44.9%).

Bowling Green Leaders

Lexi Fleming: 15 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (24-for-78)

15 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (24-for-78) Amy Velasco: 12.7 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34)

12.7 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34) Paige Kohler: 8.2 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)

8.2 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39) Erika Porter: 7.3 PTS, 58.2 FG%

7.3 PTS, 58.2 FG% Morgan Sharps: 14.2 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (20-for-42)

