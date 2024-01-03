The Indiana Pacers (18-14) are 2.5-point underdogs as they attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-9) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSWI.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSWI

BSIN and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: - Pacers 125 - Bucks 124

Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 2.5)

Pacers (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-0.0)

Pacers (-0.0) Pick OU: Under (258.5)



Under (258.5) Computer Predicted Total: 247.0

The Pacers (18-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 45.5% of the time, 10.7% more often than the Bucks (15-18-0) this season.

Indiana covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 53.3% of the time. That's more often than Milwaukee covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (44.8%).

Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over the over/under 63.6% of the time this season (21 out of 33). That's less often than Indiana and its opponents have (22 out of 32).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bucks are 24-8, a better tally than the Pacers have put up (9-7) as moneyline underdogs.

Pacers Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Pacers are best in the league offensively (126.4 points scored per game) but second-worst on defense (124.4 points conceded).

In 2023-24, Indiana is second-worst in the league in rebounds (40.4 per game) and 10th in rebounds conceded (42.9).

With 30.6 assists per game, the Pacers are best in the NBA.

Indiana commits 12.9 turnovers per game and force 13.3 per game, ranking 13th and 13th, respectively, in the NBA.

The Pacers are the fifth-best team in the league in 3-pointers made (14.7 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (38.3%).

