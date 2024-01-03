How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (18-15) take the court against the Washington Wizards (6-26) on January 3, 2024.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Wizards, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Cavaliers vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Cavaliers vs Wizards Additional Info
Cavaliers Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (50%).
- Cleveland has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 50% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 30th.
- The 112.3 points per game the Cavaliers put up are 13.9 fewer points than the Wizards give up (126.2).
- When Cleveland puts up more than 126.2 points, it is 3-0.
Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Cavaliers are putting up 0.6 more points per game (112.6) than they are away from home (112).
- Cleveland is allowing 113.7 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 111.
- The Cavaliers are making 12.5 treys per game, which is 0.3 more than they're averaging away from home (12.2). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 34.5% when playing at home and 34.7% when playing on the road.
Cavaliers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Evan Mobley
|Out
|Knee
|Darius Garland
|Out
|Jaw
|Ricky Rubio
|Out
|Personal
|Ty Jerome
|Out
|Ankle
