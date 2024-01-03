The Cleveland Cavaliers (18-15) take the court against the Washington Wizards (6-26) on January 3, 2024.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Wizards.

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Cavaliers vs Wizards Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (50%).

Cleveland has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 50% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 30th.

The 112.3 points per game the Cavaliers put up are 13.9 fewer points than the Wizards give up (126.2).

When Cleveland puts up more than 126.2 points, it is 3-0.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Cavaliers are putting up 0.6 more points per game (112.6) than they are away from home (112).

Cleveland is allowing 113.7 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 111.

The Cavaliers are making 12.5 treys per game, which is 0.3 more than they're averaging away from home (12.2). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 34.5% when playing at home and 34.7% when playing on the road.

