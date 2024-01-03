Top Player Prop Bets for Cavaliers vs. Wizards on January 3, 2024
Sportsbooks have set player props for Donovan Mitchell, Kyle Kuzma and others when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Washington Wizards at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
Cavaliers vs. Wizards Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (Over: -114)
|6.5 (Over: +108)
|7.5 (Over: +104)
|3.5 (Over: -114)
- Mitchell's 27.9 points per game average is 2.6 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.
- He has grabbed 5.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (6.5).
- Mitchell has averaged 5.7 assists per game this year, 1.8 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (7.5).
- Mitchell's 3.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).
Max Strus Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|15.5 (Over: -118)
|4.5 (Over: -147)
|3.5 (Over: -147)
|3.5 (Over: +124)
- Max Strus' 13.8-point scoring average is 1.7 less than Wednesday's prop total.
- His per-game rebounding average of 5.1 is 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).
- Strus has averaged 3.9 assists this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.
- He 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.7 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.
Jarrett Allen Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|19.5 (Over: -114)
|12.5 (Over: -114)
|3.5 (Over: +104)
- Wednesday's prop bet for Jarrett Allen is 19.5 points, 5.1 more than his season average.
- His rebounding average -- 9.3 -- is 3.2 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.
- Allen's assist average -- 2.8 -- is 0.7 lower than Wednesday's prop bet (3.5).
NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards
Kyle Kuzma Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -111)
|6.5 (Over: -102)
|3.5 (Over: -122)
|2.5 (Over: -147)
- Kuzma is averaging 23.1 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.4 lower than Wednesday's over/under.
- He has grabbed 6.2 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (6.5).
- Kuzma's assist average -- 4.3 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (3.5).
- Kuzma's 2.5 three-pointers made per game is the same as his Wednesday over/under.
Tyus Jones Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|12.5 (Over: -106)
|2.5 (Over: -161)
|6.5 (Over: +114)
|1.5 (Over: -104)
- The 12.6 points Tyus Jones has scored per game this season is 0.1 more than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (12.5).
- He has averaged 3.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (2.5).
- Jones has averaged 5.5 assists per game this year, 1.0 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (6.5).
- Jones' 1.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his over/under on Wednesday.
