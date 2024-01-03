Sportsbooks have set player props for Donovan Mitchell, Kyle Kuzma and others when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Washington Wizards at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOH and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs Wizards Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
30.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +108) 7.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: -114)
  • Mitchell's 27.9 points per game average is 2.6 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.
  • He has grabbed 5.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (6.5).
  • Mitchell has averaged 5.7 assists per game this year, 1.8 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (7.5).
  • Mitchell's 3.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
15.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: +124)
  • Max Strus' 13.8-point scoring average is 1.7 less than Wednesday's prop total.
  • His per-game rebounding average of 5.1 is 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).
  • Strus has averaged 3.9 assists this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.
  • He 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.7 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Jarrett Allen Props

PTS REB AST
19.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +104)
  • Wednesday's prop bet for Jarrett Allen is 19.5 points, 5.1 more than his season average.
  • His rebounding average -- 9.3 -- is 3.2 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.
  • Allen's assist average -- 2.8 -- is 0.7 lower than Wednesday's prop bet (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -147)
  • Kuzma is averaging 23.1 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.4 lower than Wednesday's over/under.
  • He has grabbed 6.2 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (6.5).
  • Kuzma's assist average -- 4.3 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (3.5).
  • Kuzma's 2.5 three-pointers made per game is the same as his Wednesday over/under.

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
12.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -161) 6.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -104)
  • The 12.6 points Tyus Jones has scored per game this season is 0.1 more than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (12.5).
  • He has averaged 3.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (2.5).
  • Jones has averaged 5.5 assists per game this year, 1.0 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (6.5).
  • Jones' 1.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his over/under on Wednesday.

