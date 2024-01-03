The Cleveland Cavaliers (18-15) hit the court against the Washington Wizards (6-26) as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and MNMT.

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSOH and MNMT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 123 - Wizards 110

Cavaliers vs Wizards Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 9.5)

Cavaliers (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-12.9)

Cavaliers (-12.9) Pick OU: Under (239.5)



Under (239.5) Computer Predicted Total: 233.8

The Cavaliers have been more successful against the spread than the Wizards this year, putting up an ATS record of 17-16-0, compared to the 16-16-0 mark of the Wizards.

As a 9.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Washington is 6-7 against the spread compared to the 1-1 ATS record Cleveland puts up as a 9.5-point favorite.

Washington and its opponents have gone over the total 59.4% of the time this season (19 out of 32). That's more often than Cleveland and its opponents have (17 out of 33).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Cavaliers are 12-6, while the Wizards are 5-25 as moneyline underdogs.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

The Cavaliers are posting 112.3 points per game (24th-ranked in NBA) this year, while giving up 112.4 points per contest (11th-ranked).

Cleveland is grabbing 44.1 rebounds per game (13th-ranked in league). It is giving up 42.8 rebounds per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Cavaliers rank 14th in the NBA with 26.2 dimes per contest.

With 13.3 turnovers per game, Cleveland is 18th in the NBA. It forces 13.7 turnovers per contest, which ranks 10th in the league.

The Cavaliers rank 17th in the NBA by draining 12.4 threes per contest, but they have a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks fifth-worst in the league.

