Cincinnati vs. West Virginia January 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The West Virginia Mountaineers (10-0) meet the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-3) in a clash of Big 12 squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
Cincinnati vs. West Virginia Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- Jillian Hayes: 13.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Malea Williams: 9.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Destiny Thomas: 6.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Braylyn Milton: 5.9 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Reagan Jackson: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
West Virginia Players to Watch
- JJ Quinerly: 19.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 3.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordan Harrison: 13.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6.1 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lauren Fields: 10.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kyah Watson: 7.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tavy Diggs: 5.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
