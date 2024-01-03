The West Virginia Mountaineers (12-0) will be trying to extend an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats (8-4) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at WVU Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Cincinnati vs. West Virginia Scoring Comparison

  • The Bearcats put up 11.5 more points per game (65.3) than the Mountaineers allow (53.8).
  • Cincinnati has put together an 8-2 record in games it scores more than 53.8 points.
  • West Virginia is 11-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.3 points.
  • The Mountaineers put up 22.1 more points per game (82.9) than the Bearcats give up (60.8).
  • West Virginia is 11-0 when scoring more than 60.8 points.
  • Cincinnati has an 8-4 record when giving up fewer than 82.9 points.
  • This year the Mountaineers are shooting 48.5% from the field, 10.3% higher than the Bearcats concede.
  • The Bearcats make 36.6% of their shots from the field, 2.1% lower than the Mountaineers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Cincinnati Leaders

  • Jillian Hayes: 12.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 51.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
  • Malea Williams: 9.7 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)
  • Braylyn Milton: 6.1 PTS, 25.3 FG%, 13.2 3PT% (5-for-38)
  • Brianna Byers: 4.0 PTS, 43.5 FG%
  • Reagan Jackson: 8.5 PTS, 30.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cincinnati Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Southern Indiana W 58-56 Screaming Eagles Arena
12/21/2023 Siena W 71-51 Fifth Third Arena
12/30/2023 Kansas State L 66-41 Fifth Third Arena
1/3/2024 @ West Virginia - WVU Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center
1/10/2024 UCF - Fifth Third Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.