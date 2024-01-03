The West Virginia Mountaineers (12-0) will be trying to extend an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats (8-4) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at WVU Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup

Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Cincinnati vs. West Virginia Scoring Comparison

The Bearcats put up 11.5 more points per game (65.3) than the Mountaineers allow (53.8).

Cincinnati has put together an 8-2 record in games it scores more than 53.8 points.

West Virginia is 11-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.3 points.

The Mountaineers put up 22.1 more points per game (82.9) than the Bearcats give up (60.8).

West Virginia is 11-0 when scoring more than 60.8 points.

Cincinnati has an 8-4 record when giving up fewer than 82.9 points.

This year the Mountaineers are shooting 48.5% from the field, 10.3% higher than the Bearcats concede.

The Bearcats make 36.6% of their shots from the field, 2.1% lower than the Mountaineers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Cincinnati Leaders

Jillian Hayes: 12.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 51.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

12.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 51.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Malea Williams: 9.7 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)

9.7 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33) Braylyn Milton: 6.1 PTS, 25.3 FG%, 13.2 3PT% (5-for-38)

6.1 PTS, 25.3 FG%, 13.2 3PT% (5-for-38) Brianna Byers: 4.0 PTS, 43.5 FG%

4.0 PTS, 43.5 FG% Reagan Jackson: 8.5 PTS, 30.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)

Cincinnati Schedule