How to Watch the Cincinnati vs. West Virginia Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The West Virginia Mountaineers (12-0) will be trying to extend an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats (8-4) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at WVU Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cincinnati vs. West Virginia Scoring Comparison
- The Bearcats put up 11.5 more points per game (65.3) than the Mountaineers allow (53.8).
- Cincinnati has put together an 8-2 record in games it scores more than 53.8 points.
- West Virginia is 11-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.3 points.
- The Mountaineers put up 22.1 more points per game (82.9) than the Bearcats give up (60.8).
- West Virginia is 11-0 when scoring more than 60.8 points.
- Cincinnati has an 8-4 record when giving up fewer than 82.9 points.
- This year the Mountaineers are shooting 48.5% from the field, 10.3% higher than the Bearcats concede.
- The Bearcats make 36.6% of their shots from the field, 2.1% lower than the Mountaineers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Cincinnati Leaders
- Jillian Hayes: 12.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 51.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
- Malea Williams: 9.7 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)
- Braylyn Milton: 6.1 PTS, 25.3 FG%, 13.2 3PT% (5-for-38)
- Brianna Byers: 4.0 PTS, 43.5 FG%
- Reagan Jackson: 8.5 PTS, 30.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)
Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|W 58-56
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/21/2023
|Siena
|W 71-51
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/30/2023
|Kansas State
|L 66-41
|Fifth Third Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|1/10/2024
|UCF
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
