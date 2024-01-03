Columbiana County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Columbiana County, Ohio is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Columbiana County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Palestine at Sebring McKinley
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Sebring, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lordstown High School at Leetonia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Leetonia, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
