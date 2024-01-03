The Creighton Bluejays (10-2) carry a three-game winning streak into a home contest against the UConn Huskies (10-3), winners of six straight. It starts at 7:00 PM ET (on SNY) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska TV: SNY

Creighton vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

The Huskies score 21.1 more points per game (82.8) than the Bluejays allow (61.7).

UConn is 10-3 when it scores more than 61.7 points.

Creighton's record is 10-2 when it gives up fewer than 82.8 points.

The 75 points per game the Bluejays put up are 12.5 more points than the Huskies give up (62.5).

Creighton is 8-1 when scoring more than 62.5 points.

UConn has a 10-0 record when giving up fewer than 75 points.

The Bluejays shoot 44.2% from the field, 6.7% higher than the Huskies concede defensively.

The Huskies' 50.9 shooting percentage from the field is 10.2 higher than the Bluejays have conceded.

Creighton Leaders

Emma Ronsiek: 18.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 49.7 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45)

18.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 49.7 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45) Lauren Jensen: 17 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44 FG%, 32 3PT% (24-for-75)

17 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44 FG%, 32 3PT% (24-for-75) Morgan Maly: 14.7 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 31 3PT% (27-for-87)

14.7 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 31 3PT% (27-for-87) Mallory Brake: 4.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 51.9 FG%

4.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 51.9 FG% Molly Mogensen: 7.7 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36)

UConn Leaders

Creighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/17/2023 @ Drake W 89-78 Knapp Center 12/21/2023 South Dakota State W 58-46 D.J. Sokol Arena 12/30/2023 St. John's (NY) W 67-56 D.J. Sokol Arena 1/3/2024 UConn - D.J. Sokol Arena 1/6/2024 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena 1/10/2024 Butler - D.J. Sokol Arena

UConn Schedule